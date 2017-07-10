Nation & World

July 10, 2017 7:09 AM

Police say Missouri man used stun gun on wife's 3 toddlers

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

A Missouri couple has been charged after the man admitted he uses a stun gun to discipline his wife's three toddlers.

According to a probable cause statement, 21-year-old Shelby Crabtree of Springfield told a baby sitter she didn't report 22-year-old Gale Epple's actions to authorities because she feared the state would remove her 2-year-old daughter and 1-year-old twins.

The sitter contacted police after she spotted bruises on the children. Police say she secretly recorded Epple saying he knows he shouldn't use the stun gun on the children, but that it doesn't hurt.

The Springfield News-Leader reports (http://sgfnow.co/2sRJF7T ) Epple was charged Friday with three counts of child abuse or neglect. Crabtree is charged with three counts of child endangerment.

Online court records don't show they have attorneys to speak for them.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Witness describes fatal KCK wreck

Witness describes fatal KCK wreck 1:25

Witness describes fatal KCK wreck
Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser 4:00

Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser
Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain' 3:52

Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain'

View More Video