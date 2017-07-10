Tillerson hopes to mend strained US-Turkey ties

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, centre, gestures as he poses for photographs with the World Petroleum Congress President Jozsef Toth, right, and Turkey's Energy Minister Berat Albayrak, left, at the World Petroleum Congress, hosted by Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, July 9, 2017. Toth, described Tillerson, who is from Texas, as "a man born with oil in his veins" before presenting him with the Dewhurst Award, named after the founder of the congress. The former ExxonMobile chief expressed his gratitude and said he misses "colleagues, partners and competitors" in the oil industry. AP Photo)