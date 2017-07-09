Nation & World

July 09, 2017 10:09 PM

Cambodia passes bill tightening screws on opposition

The Associated Press
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia

Cambodia's National Assembly has passed a bill barring political parties from having links with convicted criminals, a move aimed at keeping the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party from capitalizing on its association with its popular former leader, Sam Rainsy.

Sam Rainsy has been convicted of criminal defamation and similar offenses by courts generally seen as politically biased. He already resigned his party leadership and membership in February after a law was passed making parties liable for dissolution if their leaders had criminal convictions.

Monday's amendments of the law on political parties was boycotted by the opposition, but passed unanimously by all 66 lawmakers present from the ruling Cambodian People's Party. The amendments need approval from the ruling party-controlled Senate, a simple formality.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Witness describes fatal KCK wreck

Witness describes fatal KCK wreck 1:25

Witness describes fatal KCK wreck
Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser 4:00

Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser
Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain' 3:52

Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain'

View More Video