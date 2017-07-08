In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers, left and second from left, fly with South Korean and U.S. fighter jets over the Korean Peninsula, South Korea Saturday, July 8, 2017. Two U.S. bombers flew to the Korean Peninsula to join fighter jets from South Korea and Japan for a practice bombing run as part of a training mission in response to North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear programs, officials said Friday.
July 08, 2017 11:49 PM

North Korea calls US practice bombing run a provocation

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

North Korea has criticized a practice bombing run on the Korean peninsula by two U.S. B-1B bombers as a dangerous move raising the risk of nuclear war.

A commentary Sunday in the ruling party's Rodong Sinmun newspaper accused the U.S. of "reckless military provocations" that are escalating tensions.

The U.S. Air Force bombers released inert weapons Friday on a training range in South Korea. South Korean and U.S. fighter jets joined the drill. The bombers also flew with Japanese fighter jets on their way back to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

The 10-hour mission came three days after North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile. U.S. military officials described the exercise as a defensive show of force and unity that demonstrated "the ironclad U.S. commitment to our allies."

