Nation & World

July 08, 2017 6:58 AM

Police seek charge against taxi driver in crash near airport

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Massachusetts State Police are seeking to charge a taxi driver who drove into a group of cab drivers near Boston's Logan International Airport this week.

Police said Friday the decision to seek an endangerment charge follows an investigation that determined the Monday crash was caused by the driver, 56-year-old Lutant Clenord of Cambridge. A clerk magistrate will determine whether there's sufficient evidence to charge him.

Authorities say Clenord's taxi jumped a curb and struck a group of people gathered at an outdoor break area for cabbies, injuring 10 people.

An attempt to reach Clenord was unsuccessful.

Police say Clenord's license to drive for hire has been suspended indefinitely. A Department of Transportation spokeswoman tells The Boston Globe that Clenord's driver's license was suspended on Thursday.

