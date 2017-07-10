Republican base howls at prospect of congressional failure on Obamacare

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C, center, has long been interested in repealing the Affordable Care Act. Here Meadows, with Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ga., right, and other conservative Republicans discuss their goal of obstructing the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2013. J. Scott Applewhite AP