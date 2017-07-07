The Latest: Egypt military hits militants after Sinai attack

FILE - This photo posted on a file sharing website Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, by the Islamic State Group in Sinai, a militant organization, shows a deadly attack by militants on an Egyptian police checkpoint, in el-Arish, north Sinai, Egypt. The officials say the Friday, July 7, 2017 attack started when a suicide car bomber rammed his vehicle into the checkpoint in southern Rafah village of el-Barth, followed by heavy shooting by dozens of masked militants on foot. Arabic reads, "The advance of the squad to kill any apostates left alive." Islamic State Group in Sinai via AP, File )