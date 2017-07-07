South Carolina inmate captured in Texas after second escape

File-This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Jimmy Causey who was re-captured in Texas early Friday, July 7, 2017, after his second escape from a maximum security prison in South Carolina, prison officials said. Agency spokeswoman Sommer Sharpe says Causey was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety around 3 a.m. Friday. There were no immediate details on where in Texas that Causey was found. South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)