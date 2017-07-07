IS claims attack in Egypt's Sinai that killed 23 soldiers

FILE - This file photo posted on a file sharing website Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, by the Islamic State Group in Sinai, a militant organization, shows a deadly attack by militants on an Egyptian police checkpoint in el-Arish, north Sinai, Egypt. Egyptian officials say at least 10 security troops have been killed when a car bomb struck a military checkpoint followed by heavy gunfire in northeastern Sinai Peninsula. The officials say the Friday, July 7, 2017 attack started when a suicide car bomber rammed his vehicle into the checkpoint in southern Rafah village of el-Barth, followed by heavy shooting by dozens of masked militants on foot. Arabic reads, "Walking around the building at the fire station after searching and taking control." Islamic State Group in Sinai, via AP, File)