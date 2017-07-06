Lakeland firefighter Andy Vinzant kneels next to Gio, whose finger got stuck in the metal parts of his desk. Fire rescue crews from Lakeland and Polk County joined in the photo.
Lakeland firefighter Andy Vinzant kneels next to Gio, whose finger got stuck in the metal parts of his desk. Fire rescue crews from Lakeland and Polk County joined in the photo. Provided photo Lakeland Fire Department
Lakeland firefighter Andy Vinzant kneels next to Gio, whose finger got stuck in the metal parts of his desk. Fire rescue crews from Lakeland and Polk County joined in the photo. Provided photo Lakeland Fire Department

Nation & World

July 06, 2017 8:30 AM

6-year-old flips the bird while posing with firefighters who saved his middle finger

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

The Lakeland Fire Department in Florida said it rescued a bird, but not the kind you’re thinking of.

A Lakeland boy named Gio, 6, got his middle finger caught in the metal parts of his desk in a child care facility last week, according to Lakeland Fire Department’s public relations and information manager Janel Vasallo.

When his mother Leah Aponte arrived in the parking lot of Southside Learning Center, a teacher came up to her car.

“Don’t worry, everything is okay, but...Gio’s finger is stuck in the desk,” the teacher told Aponte.

Crews from the department and Polk County Fire Rescue helped save his “bird,” so to speak.

Since Gio is diagnosed with Asperger’s and is particularly aware of his surroundings, the responders had to enter the room one by one.

“They were each so calm, courteous and unbelievably kind,” Aponte said in a message to the Bradenton Herald.

“They freed him and he was overjoyed,” Vasallo said in an email to the Bradenton Herald

To top it all off Gio posed with his rescuers while flipping his middle finger, the laughter tangible from the photo. The fire department gave the boy and his sister stuffed animals and a tour of the fire truck.

“This is likely the only time he’ll be able to get away with doing this,” the Lakeland Fire Department’s Facebook post read.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 1:15

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep
Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party 1:35

Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party
Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression 2:05

Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression

View More Video

Nation & World Videos