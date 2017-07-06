Lawyers make last pitches in trial of ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2013 file photo, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio pauses as he answers a question at a news conference at Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Headquarters in Phoenix. Lawyers are scheduled to make closing arguments Thursday, July 6, 2017, at the criminal trial of the former six-term sheriff of metro Phoenix. Arpaio is charged with misdemeanor contempt-of-court for defying a judge's order to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo