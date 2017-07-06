Police investigate Indonesian president's son for blasphemy

In this Friday, June 30, 2017, photo, former U.S. President Barack Obama, second right, walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, second left, his wife Iriana, and his youngest son Kaesang Pangarep during their meeting at Bogor Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia. Indonesian police are investigating allegations of blasphemy and hate speech against Kaesang after receiving a complaint about a video uploaded to YouTube in May, Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said Thursday. Dita Alangkara AP Photo