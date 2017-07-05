Woman's body found in NY may be slain Pennsylvania woman

Police and a prosecutor from Pennsylvania will attend the autopsy of a woman found along the New York shoreline of Lake Erie to determine whether the body is that of a suspected homicide victim.
Authorities want to know if the body to be autopsied Wednesday by the Chautauqua County, New York coroner is that of 51-year-old Karen Leclair. The body was found Tuesday near Dunkirk, New York.
The woman from Albion, Pennsylvania, was reported missing June 11 by her husband, 48-year-old commercial fisherman Christopher Leclair.
Authorities in Erie County, Pennsylvania, charged him with criminal homicide because dock surveillance cameras in Erie show Leclair and his wife left together on June 10, the day before he reported her missing, and that he returned alone.
Leclair's attorney says he "maintains his innocence."
Comments