Workers inspect a swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Miyoshi, Hiroshima prefecture, western Japan, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Heavy rain following the recent typhoon has left a man found dead and flooded many houses in southwestern Japan.
Workers inspect a swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Miyoshi, Hiroshima prefecture, western Japan, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Heavy rain following the recent typhoon has left a man found dead and flooded many houses in southwestern Japan. Shohei Miyano
Workers inspect a swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Miyoshi, Hiroshima prefecture, western Japan, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Heavy rain following the recent typhoon has left a man found dead and flooded many houses in southwestern Japan. Shohei Miyano

Nation & World

July 05, 2017 3:54 AM

Heavy rain causes flooding in southwestern Japan; 1 dead

The Associated Press
TOKYO

Heavy rain following a recent typhoon has left a man dead and flooded many houses in southwestern Japan.

Police say they found the 93-year-old man washed up dead Wednesday. They believe he was swept away in flooding in Asakita in Hiroshima prefecture.

Media reports say more than 20,000 people in Fukuoka prefecture were advised to evacuate. The Japan Meteorological Agency says there has been a record amount of rain in the prefecture, telling residents to be vigilant and take precautions.

Heavy rain continued in southwestern Japan late Wednesday, threatening to bring landslides and more flooding.

Typhoon Nanmadol brought heavy rain and flooding across the country this week as it moved eastward.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 0:44

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later
Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated 1:51

Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated
'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:56

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'

View More Video

Nation & World Videos