Messi to extend contract with Barcelona until 2021

In this Saturday May 27, 2017 file photo, Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal during the Copa del Rey final soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Spain. Barcelona said Wednesday July 5, 2017, Argentina forward Lionel Messi has agreed to extend his contract that will tie him to the Spanish club through June 30, 2021. Daniel Ochoa de Olza, File AP Photo