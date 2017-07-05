Nation & World

July 05, 2017 12:41 AM

EU beseeches member states to back Italy, Greece on migrants

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

The European Union executive is beseeching member states to step up their efforts and show goodwill in helping Italy and Greece cope with the surge in migrants crossing the Mediterranean.

EU Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said, to the applause of legislators at the European Parliament on Wednesday, that "it would already make a world of difference in Europe if every single member state would live up to their commitments to show solidarity."

The EU made commitments to ease the migrant pressure on Italy and Greece by having other member states take in some of the refugees who have made the dangerous Mediterranean crossing, but several countries in eastern and central Europe have shown little or no appetite for doing so.

