Fleeing Iraqi civilians walk past the heavily damaged al-Nuri mosque as Iraqi forces continue their advance against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. As Iraqi forces continued to advance on the last few hundred square kilometers of Mosul held by the Islamic State group, the country's Prime Minister said Tuesday the gains show Iraqis reject terrorism.
Nation & World

July 04, 2017 11:29 PM

Iraqi commander says 300 IS fighters holed up in Mosul

The Associated Press
MOSUL, Iraq

An Iraqi commander says he believes some 300 Islamic State fighters remain in the small patch of territory still controlled by the group in Mosul's Old City.

Lt. Gen. Sami al-Aridi of Iraq's special forces said Wednesday that the militants are confined to a 500 square meter (600 sq. yard) area.

He spoke the day after Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi congratulated the armed forces on a "big victory" in Mosul, despite ongoing clashes.

IS captured Mosul in a matter of days when it swept across northern and central Iraq in the summer of 2014. Iraqi forces backed by a U.S.-led coalition launched a major operation to retake the city in October.

  Comments  

