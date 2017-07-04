In this photo taken June 28, 2017, James Stejskal poses with a Rolls Royce that is being built as a replica of the car known as the Blue Mist in Stowe, Vt. Stejskal and a group of fans of T.E. Lawrence, the World War I British Army officer better known as Lawrence of Arabia, is building the replica of the Rolls-Royce used during one of his most famous moments.
In this photo taken June 28, 2017, James Stejskal poses with a Rolls Royce that is being built as a replica of the car known as the Blue Mist in Stowe, Vt. Stejskal and a group of fans of T.E. Lawrence, the World War I British Army officer better known as Lawrence of Arabia, is building the replica of the Rolls-Royce used during one of his most famous moments. Wilson Ring AP Photo
In this photo taken June 28, 2017, James Stejskal poses with a Rolls Royce that is being built as a replica of the car known as the Blue Mist in Stowe, Vt. Stejskal and a group of fans of T.E. Lawrence, the World War I British Army officer better known as Lawrence of Arabia, is building the replica of the Rolls-Royce used during one of his most famous moments. Wilson Ring AP Photo

Nation & World

July 04, 2017 9:57 AM

Lawrence of Arabia, Rolls fans say they solved WWI mystery

By WILSON RING Associated Press
STOWE, Vt.

A group of fans of T.E. Lawrence, the World War I British Army officer better known as Lawrence of Arabia, is building a replica of a Rolls-Royce used during one of his most famous moments.

They learned the car was originally built in 1909 and purchased by a British business man who died when the Titanic sank three years later.

The history and car aficionados involved in the project say it's a way to connect to the mystique of Lawrence and no one has ever built a replica of his car, known as the Blue Mist.

The car was later purchased by a well-to-do English woman who took it to Cairo with her diplomat husband where it was requisitioned by Lawrence for use during the war.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 0:44

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later
Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated 1:51

Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated
'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:56

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'

View More Video

Nation & World Videos