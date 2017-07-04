Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, left, exits prison after his sentence, in Ramle, Israel, Sunday, July 2, 2017. The parole board of Israel's Prison Service has granted Olmert early release from prison. Prison Service spokesman Assaf Librati says the board granted Olmert's request to reduce a third of his 27-month incarceration sentence.
Nation & World

July 04, 2017

Israeli president lifts ex-PM Olmert's parole restrictions

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Israel's president has lifted parole restrictions imposed on former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert when he was released from prison this week.

Reuven Rivlin's office said on Tuesday that Olmert will no longer be bound by the terms of his early release. Those restrictions included a ban on leaving the country or speaking to the media.

The president's office says Olmert is still barred from running for office for several years.

The 71-year-old Olmert was serving a 27-month sentence when the national parole board decided last week to release him early for good behavior. He was freed on Sunday, after serving 16 months for his role in a corruption scandal.

Olmert served as prime minister from 2006 to 2009. He is the country's first prime minister ever sent to prison.

