July 04, 2017 5:21 AM

2 Florida men charged with capturing endangered deer

The Associated Press
LITTLE TORCH KEY, Fla.

Authorities say two Florida men were caught with three endangered Key deer tied up in their car.

The Miami Herald reports that 18-year-old Erik Acosta Damas and 23-year-old Tumani Anthony Younge were arrested early Sunday morning. Wildlife officials say a Monroe County deputy pulled over the men's car on Little Torch Key for having a tail light out. The deputy found two doe in the back seat and a buck in the trunk. The animals were untied and released.

National Key Deer Refuge Manager Dan Clark says the deer, which grow to the size of a large dog, had been captured on Big Pine Key. The federally protected deer are found only in the Florida Keys, where their population is around 600-800.

Damas and Younge each face three felony and nine misdemeanor charges. Jail records didn't list attorneys.

