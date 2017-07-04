Kemal Kilicdaroglu, center, the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, applauds carnation-throwing people as he walks with thousands of supporters on the 19th day of his 425-kilometer
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, center, the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, applauds carnation-throwing people as he walks with thousands of supporters on the 19th day of his 425-kilometer 265-mile) " march for justice " in Kocaeli, Turkey, Monday, July 3, 2017. Kilicdaroglu and supporters are marching from the capital Ankara to an Istanbul prison to protest the conviction of one of his party's lawmakers.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, center, the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, applauds carnation-throwing people as he walks with thousands of supporters on the 19th day of his 425-kilometer 265-mile) " march for justice " in Kocaeli, Turkey, Monday, July 3, 2017. Kilicdaroglu and supporters are marching from the capital Ankara to an Istanbul prison to protest the conviction of one of his party's lawmakers.

Nation & World

July 04, 2017 12:45 AM

Turkish party takes contested referendum to European court

The Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's main opposition party is filing a petition to the European Court of Human Rights challenging Turkey's April referendum that increases the powers of the president.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of pro-secular Republican People's Party, or CHP, signed the petition on Tuesday before he continued on his 425-kilometer (265-mile) "March for Justice" — a walk from Ankara to Istanbul protesting the jailing of a party lawmaker and other alleged injustices. The march, now on its 20th day, ends Friday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "yes" camp won the referendum with a thin margin.

The CHP contested the outcome citing irregularities, including the electoral board's decision to count as valid unstamped ballots despite the law. CHP decided to apply to the Strasbourg, France based court following unsuccessful Turkish high court appeals.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 0:44

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later
Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated 1:51

Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated
'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:56

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'

View More Video

Nation & World Videos