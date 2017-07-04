No 'specific agenda,' but Trump, Putin have lots to discuss

FILE - In this July 1, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in Washington. President Donald Trump’s first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week will be brimming with global intrigue, but the White House says there’s “no specific agenda.” So in the absence of a set topic list, what are two of the world’s most famously unpredictable leaders to discuss? Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo