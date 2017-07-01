China's Xi: No tolerance for subversion in Hong Kong

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the Chinese troops of People's Liberation Army
PLA) Hong Kong Garrison at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Chinese President landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony, accompanied by a formidable layer of security as authorities showed little patience for pro-democracy protests.
Pro-democracy activists hold photos of detained activists including Liu Xia, top right, as they march towards the hotel where the Chinese President is staying to attempt to deliver their demands in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony, accompanied by a formidable layer of security as authorities showed little patience for pro-democracy protests.
Pro-democracy activists try to get past a security barricade to deliver their demands to the Chinese President in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony, accompanied by a formidable layer of security as authorities showed little patience for pro-democracy protests.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, sings with Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, fourth left, and chief executive-elect Carrie Lam, fourth right, and Hong Kong artists during the grand variety show as part of a ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017.
A pro-democracy activist holds photos of detained Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo during a protest in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony, accompanied by a formidable layer of security as authorities showed little patience for pro-democracy protests.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with Hong Kong's new Chief Executive Carrie Lam after Xi administered the oath for a five-year term in office at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung and other activists carry a replica of a casket with the word meaning "Respect for the dead" as they try to march to the venue where official ceremonies are held to mark the 20th anniversary of Chinese rule over Hong Kong in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Chinese President Xi Jinping's three-day visit aimed at stirring Chinese patriotism in the former British colony people has promoted a massive police presence.
A pro-democracy activist is taken way by police after the group's march clashed with pro-China counter protesters blocked their way to where official ceremonies are held to mark the 20th anniversary of Chinese rule over Hong Kong in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Chinese President Xi Jinping's three-day visit aimed at stirring Chinese patriotism in the former British colony people has promoted a massive police presence.
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks after administering the oath for the Hong Kong's new Chief Executive Carrie Lam at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam, center in red, and other Hong Kong officials attend the flag raising ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam, right, walks with her husband Lam Siu-por as she waves to guests before attending the flag raising ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Chief executive-elect Carrie Lam wipes her eyes as Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, right, and her husband Lam Siu-por, center, stand during the flag raising ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, looks at Hong Kong's new Chief Executive Carrie Lam after administering the oath for a five-year term in office at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, administers the oath to Hong Kong's new Chief Executive Carrie Lam for a five-year term in office at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam, center in red, and other Hong Kong officials attend the flag raising ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 1, 2017.
A Chinese national flag is displayed before Chinese President Xi Jinping administers the oath to Hong Kong's new Chief Executive Carrie Lam for a five-year term in office at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Hong Kong's new Chief Executive Carrie Lam gesture after administered the oath for a five-year term in office at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam, center, leaves after attending the flag raising ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam, center, shares a light moment with former Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, left, as Lam's husband Lam Siu-por, right, stands during the flag raising ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, administers the oath to Hong Kong's new Chief Executive Carrie Lam's new cabinet in office at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong Saturday, July 1, 2017.
From left in front, Director of Chinese central government's Liaison Office in Hong Kong Zhang Xiaoming, former Hong Kong Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam, her husband Lam Siu-por, Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying attend the flag raising ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Pro-democracy activists, top and bottom, react as they are taken away by Hong Kong police officers after clashes with pro-China counter protesters blocking their way in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Chinese President Xi Jinping's three-day visit aimed at stirring Chinese patriotism in the former British colony people has promoted a massive police presence.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, poses with Hong Kong's new Chief Executive Carrie Lam after Xi administered the oath for a five-year term in office at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, administers the oath to Hong Kong's new Chief Executive Carrie Lam for a five-year term in office at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, poses with Hong Kong's new Chief Executive Carrie Lam for a photo after Xi administered the oath for a five-year term in office at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Pro-democracy activists try to get past a security barricade to deliver their demands to Chinese President Xi Jinping in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Xi landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony, accompanied by a formidable layer of security as authorities showed little patience for pro-democracy protests.
Pro-democracy activists hold photos of detained Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo during a protest in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony, accompanied by a formidable layer of security as authorities showed little patience for pro-democracy protests.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, sings with Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, left, Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam, right, and Hong Kong artists during the grand variety show as part of a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017.
Performers participate in the grand variety show as part of a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. President Xi Jinping inspected troops based in Hong Kong on Friday as he asserted China's authority over the former British colony, where anti-China sentiment has been on the rise since Beijing took control 20 years ago.
Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam waves to guests before attending the flag raising ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Lam, a life-long bureaucrat, swore to serve China and Hong Kong as Hong Kong's fifth chief executive since 1997 in a swearing-in ceremony presided by Chinese President Xi Jinping following the flag raising ceremony.
