Nation & World

June 29, 2017 6:48 PM

Federal officer charged with kicking handcuffed man in head

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Federal prosecutors say a Department of Homeland Security officer has been charged with kicking a handcuffed man in the head.

Jason Michael Rouswell was indicted Thursday on a charge of violating the civil rights of a man outside a Social Security Administration office in Pomona in October.

Prosecutors say the 46-year-old Los Angeles resident is an inspector with the Federal Protective Service.

Video of the incident obtained by KCBS-TV (http://cbsloc.al/2dFdkrE ) shows a beefy looking officer in uniform kick a man lying face down on a street with his hands cuffed behind his back. The indictment says the kick injured the man.

Rouswell didn't immediately respond to a message sent to a work email address in his name. A spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office says Rouswell doesn't have a lawyer yet.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses 2:48

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses
Mayflies swarm gas station 0:55

Mayflies swarm gas station
Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 1:04

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument

View More Video

Nation & World Videos