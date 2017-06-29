From left: Temirlan Eskerkhanov, Shadid Gubashev, Khamzat Bakhayev, Anzor Gubashev and Zaur Dadayev defendants suspected of involvement in the killing of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, stand in a glass enclosure during their trial in a Moscow military district court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. A jury is expected to deliver its verdict in the trial of the five Chechens charged in connection with the murder of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov who was shot dead on February 27, 2015.
From left: Temirlan Eskerkhanov, Shadid Gubashev, Khamzat Bakhayev, Anzor Gubashev and Zaur Dadayev defendants suspected of involvement in the killing of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, stand in a glass enclosure during their trial in a Moscow military district court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. A jury is expected to deliver its verdict in the trial of the five Chechens charged in connection with the murder of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov who was shot dead on February 27, 2015. Denis Tyrin AP Photo
From left: Temirlan Eskerkhanov, Shadid Gubashev, Khamzat Bakhayev, Anzor Gubashev and Zaur Dadayev defendants suspected of involvement in the killing of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, stand in a glass enclosure during their trial in a Moscow military district court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. A jury is expected to deliver its verdict in the trial of the five Chechens charged in connection with the murder of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov who was shot dead on February 27, 2015. Denis Tyrin AP Photo

Nation & World

June 29, 2017 6:42 AM

5 found guilty in Russian opposition leader's murder trial

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

A jury on Thursday found five men guilty in the assassination of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, bringing to a close a trial that Nemtsov's allies believe failed to bring the slaying's alleged masterminds to justice.

Nemtsov, a top political opponent of President Vladimir Putin, was shot late at night in 2015 as he was walking across a bridge just outside the Kremlin. His brazen murder that sent shockwaves through the Russian opposition.

A jury at a Moscow court found the suspected triggerman, a former officer in the security forces of Chechnya's leader, guilty of murdering Nemtsov, Russian news agencies reported. Four other men were found guilty of involvement in the killing.

It will now be up to the judge to sentence the five men.

Nemtsov's allies have criticized the investigators for stopping short of investigating the possible role of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and top Chechen officers in the killing.

When the now-convicted gunman, former officer Zaur Dadayev, was arrested shortly after the slaying, Kadyrov vehemently defended him as a "true patriot."

Nemtsov's family has petitioned investigators to look into Kadyrov's possible involvement and to question Ruslan Geremeyev, commander of the police unit in which Dadayev served.

The police commander was summoned to testify, but he failed to show up. Investigators told the court last year that they visited Geremeyev's property in Chechnya but "no one opened the door."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 1:04

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument
81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase 4:16

81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase
Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported 0:49

Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported

View More Video

Nation & World Videos