5 found guilty in Russian opposition leader's murder trial

From left: Temirlan Eskerkhanov, Shadid Gubashev, Khamzat Bakhayev, Anzor Gubashev and Zaur Dadayev defendants suspected of involvement in the killing of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, stand in a glass enclosure during their trial in a Moscow military district court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. A jury is expected to deliver its verdict in the trial of the five Chechens charged in connection with the murder of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov who was shot dead on February 27, 2015. Denis Tyrin AP Photo