Nation & World

June 29, 2017 12:55 AM

German prison to be evacuated after WWII bomb found nearby

The Associated Press
BERLIN

A prison in the southern German city of Regensburg needs to be evacuated after an unexploded World War II-era bomb was found during construction work nearby.

The dpa news agency reported Thursday that bomb disposal experts are expected to dispose of the 225 kilogram (500 pound) aerial bomb on Saturday, and inmates will have to be taken to safer quarters during the work. The bomb was found within a few hundred meters (yards) of the prison Wednesday.

The local Mittelbayerischen Zeitung reports there are currently 109 inmates in the facility. Other residents in the area will also have to be evacuated during the work.

More than 70 years after the end of the war, bombs and other munitions are regularly found during construction work.

