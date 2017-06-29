FILE -- In this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert leaves the courtroom of the Supreme Court after the court ruled on his appeal in the Holyland corruption case in Jerusalem. The parole board of Israel's Prison Service has granted Olmert early release from prison. Prison Service spokesman Assaf Librati said the board granted Olmert's request to reduce a third of his 27-month incarceration sentence. He will be released on Sunday, July 2, 2017.
FILE -- In this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert leaves the courtroom of the Supreme Court after the court ruled on his appeal in the Holyland corruption case in Jerusalem. The parole board of Israel's Prison Service has granted Olmert early release from prison. Prison Service spokesman Assaf Librati said the board granted Olmert's request to reduce a third of his 27-month incarceration sentence. He will be released on Sunday, July 2, 2017. Pool File Photo via AP Debbie Hill
FILE -- In this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert leaves the courtroom of the Supreme Court after the court ruled on his appeal in the Holyland corruption case in Jerusalem. The parole board of Israel's Prison Service has granted Olmert early release from prison. Prison Service spokesman Assaf Librati said the board granted Olmert's request to reduce a third of his 27-month incarceration sentence. He will be released on Sunday, July 2, 2017. Pool File Photo via AP Debbie Hill

Nation & World

June 29, 2017 12:43 AM

Israel's ex-PM Ehud Olmert granted early release from prison

By ARON HELLER Associated Press
JERUSALEM

The parole board of Israel's Prison Service on Thursday granted former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert early release from his 27-month corruption sentence, in perhaps the final chapter of a stunning fall from grace that forced him from office amid the last serious round of peace talks with the Palestinians.

Barring any unforeseen developments, Olmert will walk free on Sunday, July 2, said Prison Service spokesman Assaf Librati.

Israel's Justice Ministry had objected to Olmert's early release after asking police last week to investigate whether he committed a "criminal offense" when his lawyer was caught leaving the prison with a chapter of his unpublished book that contained "sensitive security issues."

But the prison service decided otherwise and ordered that the 71-year-old Olmert, who was recently rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest pains, be released.

Olmert was convicted in 2014, in a wide-ranging case that accused him of accepting bribes to promote a real-estate project years before he became premier in 2006. His imprisonment ended Israel's last serious peace efforts with the Palestinians and ushered in the era of Benjamin Netanyahu in 2009.

Olmert was a longtime fixture in Israel's hawkish right wing when he began taking a dramatically more conciliatory line toward the Palestinians more than a decade ago.

He played a leading role in Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005 and became prime minister in January 2006 after then-Prime Minister Ariel Sharon suffered a debilitating stroke.

"It's the end of an era. Olmert was definitely an active prime minister who really left a mark on Israeli politics," said Abraham Diskin, a political science professor at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, who predicted that Olmert's voice would still be heard. "He will leave an impact on contemporary Israeli politics, but he will not be active as a full-time politician."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 1:04

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument
81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase 4:16

81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase
Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported 0:49

Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported

View More Video

Nation & World Videos