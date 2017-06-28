Dozens of protesters demand 3rd trial in police shooting

Dozens of protesters demanding that a white former police officer be tried a third time in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist have gathered at the University of Cincinnati.
The protesters carried signs that said "Justice for Sam Dubose" Wednesday night near the university's Nippert Stadium, where fans were arriving for a soccer match. The protesters also were circulating petitions seeking the retrial of Ray Tensing.
A mistrial was declared twice in the murder and voluntary manslaughter case of Tensing. He was a University of Cincinnati police officer when he shot DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. Tensing says he fired in self-defense because he was being dragged by DuBose's car.
Hamilton County's prosecutor says he'll announce whether to retry the case the week of July 10.
