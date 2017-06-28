2 Climbers go missing on Pakistan's 'Killer Mountain'

In this handout photograph provide by Gilgit-Baltistan Police Department on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, Argentinian climber Mariano Galavin poses for photo in Chilas town, Gilgit Baltisitan region in northwest Pakistan. Pakistani police say aerial search has been started for two mountaineers from Spain and Argentina who went missing during expedition of Nanga Parbat aka 'Killer Mountain' in the country's north. Gilgit Baltistan Police Department via AP)