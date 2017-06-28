No shots fired, but calls prompt lockdown at military post

Madison County Sheriff's Deputies and Huntsville Police officers block Martin Road leading to Redstone Arsenal Gate 1, Tuesday, June 27, 2017 in Huntsville, Ala. Authorities locked down the Alabama military post on Tuesday amid reports of possible active shooter, and workers were advised to "run hide fight." Redstone Arsenal spokesman Christopher Colster told WAFF-TV that the base near Huntsville received reports of a person possibly armed with a weapon at a building. Eric Schultz AP Photo