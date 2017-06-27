Women speak at a public hearing on the fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Seattle. Seattle City Councilmember M. Lorena Gonzalez, Chair of the Council's Safe Communities Committee
Women speak at a public hearing on the fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Seattle. Seattle City Councilmember M. Lorena Gonzalez, Chair of the Council's Safe Communities Committee GESCNA) hosted a town hall forum in response to community calls for a public hearing around the recent death of Lyles. Officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson shot and killed Lyles June 18 in front of three of her children after she called police to report a burglary and then allegedly confronted officers with kitchen knives.
Women speak at a public hearing on the fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Seattle. Seattle City Councilmember M. Lorena Gonzalez, Chair of the Council's Safe Communities Committee GESCNA) hosted a town hall forum in response to community calls for a public hearing around the recent death of Lyles. Officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson shot and killed Lyles June 18 in front of three of her children after she called police to report a burglary and then allegedly confronted officers with kitchen knives.

Nation & World

June 27, 2017 11:09 PM

Seattle council hears from public about fatal shooting

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Seattle residents and family members of Charleena Lyles demanded change from Seattle city officials during a public hearing about her fatal shooting by police earlier this month.

The full Seattle City Council attended the hearing Tuesday evening at the University of Washington, which the Seattle King County NAACP called for last week.

Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole and Mayor Ed Murray didn't attend, which prompted criticism from the Lyles family and others.

Officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson shot and killed Lyles June 18 in front of three of her children after she called police to report a burglary and then allegedly confronted officers with kitchen knives.

The killing has prompted outrage among family and community members, who questioned why the officers couldn't use nonlethal methods in the incident and suggested race played a role.

Lyles was black, and the officers were white.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported

Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported 0:49

Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported
Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking 2:30

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking
Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

View More Video

Nation & World Videos