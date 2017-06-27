Nation & World

Tillerson urges nations to negotiate to resolve Qatar crisis

By JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The United States is urging Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries to stay "open to negotiation" with Qatar as they try to resolve a major diplomatic crisis with their neighbor.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met separately Tuesday with top Cabinet-level officials from Kuwait and Qatar. Kuwait has been trying to mediate the spat between Qatar and its Arab neighbors, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says Tillerson and the Kuwaiti official agreed all parties need to "exercise restraint" so productive diplomatic conversations can occur.

That comes after Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told reporters in Washington on Tuesday that there was no need for negotiation, only for Qatar to decide whether or not to comply with its list of demands.

