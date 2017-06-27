Nation & World

June 27, 2017 5:30 AM

Germany praises nuclear deal with Iran

The Associated Press
BERLIN

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel says a nuclear deal with Iran has helped lower the risk of a major conflict in the Mideast and that Germany will do whatever is possible to hold all parties to it.

After talks in Berlin with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Gabriel told reporters Tuesday that the deal was "a great sign of hope" for the region and had opened a "historic window" for rekindling relations with Tehran.

He says: "Our clear position is we stand by this agreement."

U.S. President Donald Trump has condemned the agreement. Gabriel did not mention any other countries in his comments.

Zarif said he was "very happy to hear Germany takes it seriously."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported

Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported 0:49

Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported
Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking 2:30

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking
Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

View More Video

Nation & World Videos