Openly gay Serbia premier-designate to head pro-Russia gov't

In this photo taken Friday, March 24, 2017, a former Labor Minister Aleksandar Vulin, right, stands behind Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia. Serbia's future first woman and openly gay prime minister Ana Brnabic has proposed the staunchly pro-Russian official, and former Labor Minister Aleksandar Vulin as the defense minister, damping hopes in the west that her nomination signals the country's shift away from Moscow's influence. Darko Vojinovic AP Photo