Dutch government partially liable in 300 Srebrenica deaths

FILE - In this July 13, 1995 file photo, Dutch U.N. peacekeepers sit on top of an armored personnel carrier as Muslim refugees from Srebrenica, eastern Bosnia, gather in the nearby village of Potocari. A Dutch appeals court ruled on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, that the Dutch state is partially liable in the deaths of around 300 Bosnian Muslim men killed by Bosnian Serb army Gen. Ratko Mladic's forces in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre. AP Photo, File)