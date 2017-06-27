UPDATES CAPTION - Presidential candidate of opposition Mongolian Democratic party, Khaltmaa Battulga, goes to cast his vote at a polling station at school no.48 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Monday, June 26, 2017. Mongolia's presidential election is headed for a runoff with the latest vote count early Tuesday showing Battulga leading the ruling party's candidate and a nationalist wanting the country to benefit more from its mineral wealth.
Nation & World

June 27, 2017 2:04 AM

With no election winner, Mongolia sets runoff for July 9

The Associated Press
ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia

Mongolia will hold its first runoff election for president next month after none of the candidates attained the necessary majority in Monday's voting.

Democratic Party candidate Khaltmaa Battulga was the top finisher with 38 percent of the vote and will face the Mongolian People's Party's Miyegombo Enkhbold in the July 9 election.

While the nation of 3 million had been an oasis of democratic stability, its politics have grown increasingly fractious amid an economic crisis and graft accusations.

The winner will become Mongolia's fifth president since 1990 following the end of communism.

Battulga's company, Genco, is one of Mongolia's largest. Its businesses include hotels, media, banking, alcohol, horsemeat and a Genghis Khan-themed complex. He is a former minister, a former member of parliament, and president of the Mongolian Judo Association.

