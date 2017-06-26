This Saturday, June 24, 2017, photo, shows a cabin near Panguitch Lake near Panguitch, Utah., that was not burned by a wildfire. Nearly 1,000 firefighters battled a Utah wildfire that grew Sunday morning that has prompted the evacuation of over a 1,000 people from hundreds of homes and cabins.
Nation & World

June 26, 2017 11:06 PM

Utah wildfire grows as 2 powerful California blazes spread

By BRADY McCOMBS Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

The nation's largest wildfire has forced more than 1,500 people from their homes and cabins in a southern Utah mountain area home to a ski town and popular fishing lake.

Firefighters battled high winds as they fought a fire that has grown to 72 square miles (184 square kilometers) and burned 13 homes — larger than any other fire in the country now.

Officials say that fire crews are expected to face dry, windy conditions Tuesday and a "high potential" for extreme fire behavior.

They say the estimated firefighting costs now top $7 million for a fire started June 17 near the Brian Head Resort by someone using a torch tool to burn weeds.

Crews in California, meanwhile, are dealing with two new powerful and fast-growing fires.

