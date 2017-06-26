A Barbary lion cub, stands next to its father 'Schroeder' at the zoo in Neuwied, Germany, Monday, June 26, 2017.
A Barbary lion cub, stands next to its father 'Schroeder' at the zoo in Neuwied, Germany, Monday, June 26, 2017. dpa via AP Thomas Frey

Nation & World

June 26, 2017 7:00 AM

5 rare Barbary lion cubs go on show at zoo in Germany

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Five rare Barbary lion cubs have been shown to the public for the first time at a zoo in southwestern Germany, delighting visitors as they clumsily plodded through their enclosure.

The babies — females Jumina and Lin and males Baz, Chaka and Sab — were born two months ago, but could only be shown off at the Neuwied zoo Monday because their immune systems weren't strong enough earlier.

The zoo said in a statement that mother Zari has taken "exemplary" care of her offspring.

Barbary lions, which roamed the Atlas mountains in northern Africa, have been extinct in the wild for about 100 years. The zoo says that there are only around 90 to 100 animals in zoos around the world.

