Nation & World

June 26, 2017 3:42 AM

Trump's Indonesian business partner slapped with travel ban

The Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia

Authorities in Indonesia say they've issued a travel ban against the Indonesian business partner of President Donald Trump after he was accused of threatening a deputy attorney general.

Indonesian Immigration Office spokesman Agung Sampurno said Monday that billionaire Hary Tanoesoedibjo has been barred from leaving the country for three weeks due to the case, which is under investigation by the national police.

Tanoesoedibjo, better known as Tanoe, plans to start building two resorts in Indonesia this year that Trump's business is associated with through management and licensing deals.

National police spokesman Rikwanto said Tanoe is accused of sending a text message with a threat to a deputy attorney general who is investigating a graft case related to a telecommunications company once owned by Tanoe.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported

Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported 0:49

Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported
Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking 2:30

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking
Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

View More Video

Nation & World Videos