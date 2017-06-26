In this June 25, 2017 image made available by the Spanish Airforce on June 26, 2017, a Spanish firefighting plane flies over the fires in the Moguer area in southern Spain. A forest fire in southern Spain has forced the evacuation of 1,000 people and is threatening Donana National Park, one of Spain's most important nature reserves and a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1994, and famous for its biodiversity, authorities said Sunday.
June 26, 2017 2:09 AM

Battle resumes to extinguish fire near Spain's Donana park

The Associated Press
MADRID

Over 550 firefighters are resuming a battle to extinguish a forest fire on the fringes of Spain's Donana national park, famous for its biodiversity and endangered species.

Andalusia's forest fire prevention unit said firefighters had encircled and confined two of the three blazes raging in the area but a third fire closer to the park was still out of control, mainly due to blustery winds.

Spokesman Ignacio Fernandez said Monday that the fire "has not affected the park at all" but had damaged protected areas nearby.

There were no immediate details on how much land had been burned so far.

The fire started Saturday on the southwestern coast and advanced east toward the Donana Nature Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1994.

