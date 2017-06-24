Nation & World

June 24, 2017 6:51 AM

Authorities: Texas mom left 2 kids in hot car as punishment

The Associated Press
WEATHERFORD, Texas

Authorities say a Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in the hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson, and that they didn't lock themselves in, as she initially said.

Twenty-four-year-old Cynthia Marie Randolph was jailed Friday on two counts of causing serious bodily harm to a child.

Parker County sheriff's officials say she told investigators Friday that she found the kids playing in the car May 26 and then closed the door and left them inside when the 2-year-old refused to come out.

She acknowledged going back into the home west of Fort Worth, smoking marijuana and then napping for two or three hours.

Temperatures reached the mid-90s that day.

Online jail records don't list an attorney for her.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported

Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported 0:49

Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported
Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking 2:30

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking
Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

View More Video

Nation & World Videos