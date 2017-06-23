Relatives mourn next to the body of a police officer killed by gunmen, at a morgue of a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, June 23, 2017. Gunmen in the port city of Karachi attacked police officers at a roadside restaurant and killed four of them before fleeing, according to senior police officer Asif Ahmed.
Relatives mourn next to the body of a police officer killed by gunmen, at a morgue of a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, June 23, 2017. Gunmen in the port city of Karachi attacked police officers at a roadside restaurant and killed four of them before fleeing, according to senior police officer Asif Ahmed. Fareed Khan AP Photo
Relatives mourn next to the body of a police officer killed by gunmen, at a morgue of a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, June 23, 2017. Gunmen in the port city of Karachi attacked police officers at a roadside restaurant and killed four of them before fleeing, according to senior police officer Asif Ahmed. Fareed Khan AP Photo

Nation & World

June 23, 2017 11:12 PM

Death toll in Pakistan attacks climbs to 56

The Associated Press
PESHAWAR, Pakistan

A Pakistani official says the death toll from twin blasts in the northwestern town of Parachinar climbed to 40 overnight, bringing the overall death toll from three separate attacks on Friday to 56.

Shahid Khan, a government official in Parachinar, said Saturday that many of the victims of the attacks are in critical condition.

Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, a sectarian Sunni extremist group, claimed the twin bombings at a crowded market in Parachinar, a Shiite-dominated town.

. Another 12 people were killed in a suicide car bombing near the office of the provincial police chief in the southwestern city of Quetta, in an attack claimed by a breakaway Taliban faction and the Islamic State group. Four police officers were gunned down in southern city of Karachi.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported

Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported 0:49

Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported
Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking 2:30

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking
Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

View More Video

Nation & World Videos