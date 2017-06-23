LA-area father arrested on suspicion of killing missing son

FILE - In this May. 17, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau Capt. Christopher Bergner, center, stands by a poster of Aramazd Andressian Jr., a 5-year-old boy who has been missing for several weeks from South Pasadena, Calif., at a news conference outside the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the father of a 5-year-old who has been missing for two months, 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr. was arrested on Friday, June 23, 2017, afternoon in Las Vegas and is being held there on $10 million bail. Damian Dovarganes AP Photo