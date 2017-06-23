Nation & World

June 23, 2017 4:49 PM

Devils select Swiss center Nico Hischier with No. 1 pick

By JAY COHEN AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO

The New Jersey Devils selected center Nico Hischier with the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft on Friday night.

The Philadelphia Flyers then grabbed center Nolan Patrick with the second selection, and the expansion Vegas Golden Knights made center Cody Glass their first-ever pick at No. 6.

The 18-year-old Hischier is the highest drafted Swiss player in the NHL history. He had 38 goals and 86 points in 57 games with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League this past season.

Hischier fits in nicely with general manager Ray Shero's desire to put a faster team on the ice. New Jersey is coming off its worst season in nearly three decades, finishing with a 28-40-14 record.

Patrick's father Steve and uncle James played in the NHL.

