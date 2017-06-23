Norway to Brazil: Curb deforestation or we stop the money

FILE - This Sept. 15, 2009 file photo shows a deforested area near Novo Progresso in Brazil's northern state of Para. Norway's prime minister on Friday June 24, 2017 warned Brazil's president to curb deforestation or Norway will reduce its financial contribution this year. Erna Solberg said "if preliminary figures about deforestation in 2016 are confirmed, it will lead to a reduced payout in 2017." Andre Penner, File AP Photo