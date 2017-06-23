Khmer Rouge leaders deliver closing defense at trial

In this Cambodia UN Court photo released Friday, June 23, 2017, Khieu Samphan, former Khmer Rouge Head of State, sits in court during the U.N.-backed war crimes tribunal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. On Friday, the tribunal held its closing statements in the case against the surviving Khmer Rouge leaders Khieu Samphan and Nuon Chea. The men are charged with a range of crimes including genocide, murder, rape and enslavement.
Hnet Sok Heng, Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia via the AP)
Hnet Sok Heng, Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia via the AP)
Hnet Sok Heng, Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia via the AP)
Hnet Sok Heng, Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia via the AP)
Hnet Sok Heng, Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia via the AP)
Hnet Sok Heng, Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia via the AP)
Photographers take pictures of Khieu Samphan, former Khmer Rouge head of state, on a screen at the court's press center of the U.N.-backed war crimes tribunal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, June 23, 2017. The U.N.-backed tribunal on Friday held its closing statement in case 002/02 against the Khmer Rouge leaders Khieu Samphan and Nuon Chea. The men are charged with a range of crimes including genocide, murder, rape and enslavement.
Heng Sinith
AP Photo
Heng Sinith
AP Photo
Cambodian villagers line up to enter a courtroom before the hearings against two former Khmer Rouge senior leaders, at the U.N.-backed war crimes tribunal on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, June 23, 2017. The U.N.-backed tribunal on Friday held its closing statement in case 002/02 against the Khmer Rouge leaders Khieu Samphan and Nuon Chea. The men are charged with a range of crimes including genocide, murder, rape and enslavement.
Heng Sinith
AP Photo
So Socheath, front left, wife of former Khmer Rouge head of state Khieu Samphan, walks into the court room before the hearings against two former Khmer Rouge senior leaders, at the U.N.-backed war crimes tribunal on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, June 23, 2017. The U.N.-backed tribunal on Friday held its closing statement in case 002/02 against the Khmer Rouge leaders Khieu Samphan and Nuon Chea. The men are charged with a range of crimes including genocide, murder, rape and enslavement.
Heng Sinith
AP Photo
So Socheath, wife of former Khmer Rouge head of state Khieu Samphan, stands outside court room before the hearings against two former Khmer Rouge senior leaders, at the U.N.-backed war crimes tribunal on the outskirt of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, June 23, 2017. The U.N.-backed tribunal on Friday held its closing statement in case 002/02 against the Khmer Rouge leaders Khieu Samphan and Nuon Chea. The men are charged with a range of crimes including genocide, murder, rape and enslavement.
Heng Sinith
AP Photo
Heng Sinith
AP Photo
