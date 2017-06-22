Nation & World

June 22, 2017 8:12 PM

Philippines: Malaysian financier believed killed in siege

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

The Philippine military chief says a Malaysian militant who helped lead and finance the siege in southern Marawi city has been killed in one of the setbacks to the uprising by locals aligned with the Islamic State group.

Gen. Eduardo Ano told The Associated Press on Friday that Malaysian Mahmud bin Ahmad was wounded in the fighting in Marawi last month and died on June 7 of his wounds. A local militant leader, Omarkhayam Maute, also is believed to have been killed in the early days of the violence. Troops are looking for their remains.

Ano, citing intelligence shared by foreign counterparts, says Mahmud is suspected of channeling more than 30 million pesos ($600,000) from the Islamic State group to acquire firearms, food and other supplies for the attack.

