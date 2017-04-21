A look at extremist attacks in France in the past few years

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:23 Jordi Camps on food and art at Picasso's Pause 1:30 Modesto shooting suspect holed up in house 1:03 Simulation of potential roundabout for North County Corridor 3:04 Laci Peterson's mom, others speak out on death penalty propositions 1:37 Turlock Fire unveils engines packed with firefighter know-how 0:14 Modesto-area white supremacist caught on video punching woman at Berkeley rally 2:30 Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking 0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 1:41 New UC Davis coach, MJC coach share stage Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

One police officer was killed and two injured in a shooting attack on Paris’ Champs-Elysees boulevard on Thursday. French police confirmed that the suspect was shot and killed by officers while fleeing the scene. Hundreds of police swarmed the area near the Arc de Triomphe following the attack that occurred around 9pm. This video from Ludovic Vickers shows the police response in the aftermath of the attack. Instagram/ludovicvickers via Storyful