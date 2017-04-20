The Latest: Fresno suspect charged with earlier killing

The Latest on fatal shootings in downtown Fresno, California (all times local):
4:30 p.m.
The man accused of a racially motivated shooting rampage in Fresno has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the killing of a motel security guard days earlier.
The Fresno County district attorney's office announced the charge Thursday against Kori Ali Muhammad.
Prosecutors say they're holding off on three additional counts in the deaths of three white men Tuesday while investigators piece together their case.
Authorities say Muhammad, who is black, told police he wanted to kill as many white people as possible after he learned he was wanted in the shooting death of unarmed security guard Carl Williams. Williams was also white.
Muhammad is due in court Friday.
___
1:20 p.m.
Police in Fresno are crediting technology that alerts them to illegal gunfire with enabling them to swiftly arrest a man accused a deadly rampage.
Chief Jerry Dyer says they arrested suspect Kori Ali Muhammad on Tuesday within minutes of being alerted to illegal gunfire.
Authorities say 39-year-old Muhammad, who is black, was motivated by racial hatred, seeking to kill as many white people as he could.
He's accused of killing four — three men gunned down Tuesday and a motel security guard killed days earlier.
Fresno has used the gunfire detection system called ShotSpotter for about two years.
Dyer says that without the gunshot detection system, Muhammad may have evaded arrest, leading to a tense manhunt and possibly more violence.
___
11:50 a.m.
A new affidavit says an acquaintance of the man accused of killing four people in a racially motivated rampage tried to hide evidence in the Fresno motel following one of the killings there.
The Fresno Bee (http://bit.ly/2oPfESB ) reports that an affidavit shows 53-year-old Lisa Renee Martin was arrested after the April 13 killing of security guard Carl Williams.
It says she barricaded herself in the motel room after Kori Ali Muhammad gunned him down, forcing police to break down the door.
Police later found a backpack with documents showing Muhammad's name, four revolver speed loaders and.357 caliber bullets.
Martin was charged as an accessory and has been released from jail. It was not immediately known if she has an attorney.
Muhammad is expected to be charged Friday in the killings.
___
9:55 a.m.
An evening vigil will be held Thursday for one of the three victims killed during a racially-motivated shooting rampage in Fresno earlier this week.
Mark Gassett had just picked up groceries at a Catholic Charities building when police say Kori Ali Muhammad shot him in the chest, and fired twice more after he fell to make sure he was dead.
Gassett's ex-wife Lisa Gassett told The Fresno Bee (http://bit.ly/2pHgsHy ) that he had faced hard times but had been working to improve his life. The couple have two children.
The vigil is at 215 N. Fulton St., at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Meanwhile, faith leaders are planning a prayer walk and vigil at noon Thursday. They will meet at the intersection of Divisadero and Fulton streets and walk the route where the three victims were killed. They will then stop for a prayer.
___
8:05 a.m.
The father of a man accused of killing four people in Fresno this week says his son blamed white people for putting crack cocaine on the streets and getting him hooked on drugs.
KFSN reports (http://abc30.tv/2oTxJNS ) that Vincent Taylor, the father of murder suspect Kori Ali Muhammad, says his son developed a hatred for white people as a teenager. Muhammad is black.
Muhammad converted to the Nation of Islam and took the name Kori Muhammad as a teenager. His father says his birth name is Cory Taylor.
Muhammad is expected to be charged with murder on Thursday. He could face the death penalty.
___
12:05 a.m.
Five days before a rampage that left three men dead, Kori Ali Muhammad shot an unarmed security guard who he felt had insulted him at a Motel 6 when he visited a woman at the hotel, police said.
Muhammad shot the guard, 25-year-old Carl Williams, multiple times at close range shortly after 11 p.m., police said — an act that would set off a chain of events leading to Tuesday's mass shooting.
Police say Muhammad gave rare and unusual details about his movements and the killings over several hours of questioning following his arrest, even returning with officers to the crimes scenes and demonstrating his actions.
