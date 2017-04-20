Nation & World

April 20, 2017 7:37 AM

Sabres clean house by firing GM Murray and coach Bylsma

By JOHN WAWROW AP Hockey Writer
BUFFALO, N.Y.

The Buffalo Sabres have fired general manager Tim Murray and coach Dan Bylsma after the youthful team missed the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season.

Owner Terry Pegula made the announcement Thursday after spending the past two days holding season-ending meetings with Murray.

Murray had completed his third full season as GM, and was responsible for overseeing a top-to-bottom rebuilding project in Buffalo. Bylsma completed his second season.

After finishing 35-36-11 last season, the Sabres took a step back this past year. They went 33-37-12 and finished last in the Atlantic Division standings.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking 2:30

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking
Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis
History of NORAD tracking Santa 3:15

History of NORAD tracking Santa

View More Video

Nation & World Videos